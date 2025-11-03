Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,577. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.
Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF
The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.
