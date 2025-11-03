Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Stock Performance

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,577. Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

About Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $240,000.

The Thornburg Multi Sector Bond ETF (TMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns b through investments in the broad fixed-income market. Securities may be of any credit quality and maturity from around the globe TMB was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

