Texas Bank & Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Texas Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $18,957,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in AstraZeneca by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

