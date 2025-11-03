SURO Capital (SSSS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $0.1670 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SURO Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. SURO Capital had a net margin of 2,015.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%.

SSSS stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. SURO Capital has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $243.44 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 22.50, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,530,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,485.50. This represents a 0.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SURO Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SURO Capital by 289.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SURO Capital by 46.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SURO Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SURO Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SURO Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SURO Capital in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SURO Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SURO Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SURO Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

