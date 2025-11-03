Snider Financial Group Acquires 5,647 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $55.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

