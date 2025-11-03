Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Shares Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 692,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold makes up about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 196.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Gold by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,259 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,330,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 574,182 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Research raised Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.