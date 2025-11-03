Short Interest in Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declines By 27.4%

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,300 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
