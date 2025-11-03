Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vistra Corp. $VST

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

