Safe and Green Development (SGD) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE DEV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Safe and Green Development to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Safe and Green Development and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 1 0 0 0 1.00 Safe and Green Development Competitors 169 644 287 11 2.13

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “REAL ESTATE DEV” companies have a potential upside of 25.05%. Given Safe and Green Development’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safe and Green Development has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.59, indicating that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe and Green Development’s rivals have a beta of -6.48, indicating that their average stock price is 748% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 -$8.91 million -0.17 Safe and Green Development Competitors $19.50 billion -$81.10 million 5.56

Safe and Green Development’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safe and Green Development. Safe and Green Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -766.20% -741.44% -60.41% Safe and Green Development Competitors -41.60% -41.72% -1.39%

Summary

Safe and Green Development rivals beat Safe and Green Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

