Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,321 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.3% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $136.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

