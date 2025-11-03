Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 20.48%.The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

