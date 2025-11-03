Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th.
Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ ORRF opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
