Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 43.35%.The firm had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.41 million. On average, analysts expect Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

In other Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 3.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

