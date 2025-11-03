Natera, Inc. $NTRA Stake Lessened by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 30.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,525,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $198.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.08. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $199.21.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total value of $704,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,688,366.40. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 928 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.46, for a total transaction of $177,674.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 150,699 shares in the company, valued at $28,852,830.54. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,477,848 in the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.89.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

