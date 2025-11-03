Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,309 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,363 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after buying an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of ADBE opened at $340.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.89. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.50 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

