Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 7,044 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Realty Income by 19.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $58.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.