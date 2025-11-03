Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,324 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $940,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after buying an additional 15,115,074 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 119.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $280,238,000 after buying an additional 4,128,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 76.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,440,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,363,000 after buying an additional 4,096,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

