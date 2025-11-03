Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,576,000 after buying an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,635,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,452,000 after buying an additional 831,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $248.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $252.52. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

In other news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

