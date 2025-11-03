Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 7,781 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,132,211,000 after buying an additional 712,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6%

ICE stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.61.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,162 shares of company stock worth $43,642,652. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

