Lumentum (LITE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $525.1030 million for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE opened at $201.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 876.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $526,778.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,389.20. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $148,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,725.22. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,439 shares of company stock worth $2,206,997. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $217,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

