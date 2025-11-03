Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.4910, with a volume of 252113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $11,810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $70,822,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

