Landmark Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VXF opened at $211.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

