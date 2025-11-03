Kura Oncology (KURA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Kura Oncology to post earnings of ($0.57) per share and revenue of $17.4810 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Oncology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $891.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,937.60. The trade was a 98.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $110,087.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 158,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,444.66. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,058 shares of company stock worth $697,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 471.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

