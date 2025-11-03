KDT Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

KDT Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of KDT Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the second quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $262.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.97 and a 200-day moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 220,134 shares of company stock valued at $64,268,949 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

