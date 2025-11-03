iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $207.92 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

