iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Sold by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,327,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.38 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

