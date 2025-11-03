Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1%

FCX stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

