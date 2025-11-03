Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 750,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $74.13 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

