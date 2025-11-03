Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 235,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,748,000 after acquiring an additional 633,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 900 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,976,321.75. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $132,113.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 158,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,499.30. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,432,271 shares of company stock valued at $74,229,585. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

