Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 379 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 628,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 51,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $233.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

