Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 504 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VRTX opened at $425.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.71 and a 200 day moving average of $431.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($12.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,535,600. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

