Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 152 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $538.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $487.37 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $148.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $507.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

