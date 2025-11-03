Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after buying an additional 642,642 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,628,000 after buying an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

