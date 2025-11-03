Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Performance

Shares of EBCOY stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. Ebara has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

About Ebara

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

