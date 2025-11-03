Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $947.4330 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. On average, analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of DBD opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $63.46.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $2,340,897.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,968,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,581,351.84. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.