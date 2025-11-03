Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 156,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

CRECF stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Critical Elements Lithium has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.