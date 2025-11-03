Critical Comparison: Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) & CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Premier pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CochLear pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Premier pays out 381.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Premier alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Premier and CochLear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier 2.00% 7.04% 3.75% CochLear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $1.01 billion 2.29 $20.27 million $0.22 127.80 CochLear $1.53 billion 8.03 $251.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Premier and CochLear”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CochLear has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Premier and CochLear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 1 7 0 0 1.88 CochLear 0 3 0 2 2.80

Premier presently has a consensus price target of $26.07, suggesting a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Premier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Premier is more favorable than CochLear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Premier shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Premier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Premier has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CochLear has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions. This segment also provides the ASCENDrive programs for members to receive group purchasing programs, tiers, and prices; SURPASS Performance Group services; and STOCKD, an e-commerce platform, as well as direct sourcing business; SaaS informatics products; supply chain co-management services; purchased services contracts; direct sourcing solutions; and supply chain resiliency programs. The Performance Services segment provides technology and services platform with offerings that help optimize performance in three main areas, including clinical intelligence, margin improvement, and value-based care under the PINC AI brand; third party administrator services and management of health benefit programs under the Contigo Health brand; and digital invoicing and payables services that offers financial support services to healthcare product suppliers and service providers under the Remitra brand. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CochLear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.