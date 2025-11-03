Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 38.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SkyWest by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,883.71. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $3,017,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $4,412,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $100.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

