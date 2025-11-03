Corton Capital Inc. Purchases 5,227 Shares of Valaris Limited $VAL

Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Valaris comprises approximately 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 1,027.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $56,046,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 16,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAL opened at $56.10 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

