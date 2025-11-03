Corton Capital Inc. Invests $506,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Charter Communications makes up 0.6% of Corton Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,674,000 after acquiring an additional 244,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.59.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.3%

CHTR opened at $233.84 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $215.93 and a one year high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.50.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.