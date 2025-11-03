Corton Capital Inc. Invests $381,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. This represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $148.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

