Corton Capital Inc. Invests $361,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $126.77.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.