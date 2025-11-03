Corton Capital Inc. Invests $339,000 in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 3,223.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the sale, the director owned 103,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,148,053.20. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 10,501 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $1,275,556.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,789.66. The trade was a 41.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 556,375 shares of company stock valued at $67,569,247 over the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GeneDx Price Performance

Shares of WGS opened at $136.91 on Monday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,521.22 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. GeneDx had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

