Corton Capital Inc. Invests $317,000 in PCB Bancorp $PCB

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of PCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

PCB stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.58.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PCB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PCB Bancorp

About PCB Bancorp

(Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.