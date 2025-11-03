Corton Capital Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. $NRDS

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 149.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the quarter. NerdWallet accounts for about 0.5% of Corton Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corton Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of NerdWallet worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,058 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 648.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the first quarter worth $284,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NerdWallet news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $45,966.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.67 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $886.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. NerdWallet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. NerdWallet has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRDS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

