Corton Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 126.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $188,000.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.3%
NYSE NTST opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,864,600.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.
NETSTREIT Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $100,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 316,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,657.54. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NTST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NTST
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.