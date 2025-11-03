Comparing Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) and Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kolibri Global Energy and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 1 1 1 0 2.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kolibri Global Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.69%. Given Kolibri Global Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kolibri Global Energy is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 2.62 $18.11 million $0.54 8.03 Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 3.73 $16.30 million $0.59 7.84

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Alvopetro Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kolibri Global Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 33.40% 9.54% 7.28% Alvopetro Energy 43.62% 25.76% 20.40%

Risk & Volatility

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Alvopetro Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.