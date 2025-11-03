Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLWF opened at $1.73 on Monday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.

About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX: CHC).

