Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (OTCMKTS:CHLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 180,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHLWF opened at $1.73 on Monday. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73.
About Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Long WALE REIT
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Boeing Closes in on Airbus With Best Delivery Quarter Since 2018
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Put It on My Card: Why Luxury Brands and Payments Firms Pair Well
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Safe and Steady Stocks for Any Market
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.