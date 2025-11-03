Ceera Investments LLC Sells 235 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Ceera Investments LLC reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,766 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,843,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,334,299,000 after purchasing an additional 605,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,667,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,370,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,752,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 965,221 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $360.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.77. The company has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $365.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

