Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,254,370,000 after acquiring an additional 179,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,072,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,385,000 after buying an additional 273,974 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,793,000 after buying an additional 636,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,129,000 after buying an additional 505,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.9%

CNI opened at $95.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

