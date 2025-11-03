Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $629.07 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

