BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,752 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 1.2% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

BATS JMST opened at $50.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.